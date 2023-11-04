Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal kills at least 132, injures 185

Kathmandu, November 4 (EFE).- As many as 132 people were reported dead and 110 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal, the armed forces said Saturday.

Nepal Army Spokesman Brigadier Gen. Krishna Prasad Bhandari told EFE about the death toll, spread across West Rukum and Jajarkot districts.

“The search and rescue efforts are on. The Nepal Army has reached a few affected places,” Bhandari said. “As roads are difficult, it may take time to reach some places immediately.”

Search and rescue missions following the incident toward Friday midnight were underway but geographical difficulties were hampering rescue efforts, Nepal’s army said.

According to him, in Jajarkot, the death toll has reached 95 and 122 are injured. In West Rukum, 37 deaths have been confirmed and 63 people are injured.

The United States Geological Survey lowered the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.6.

Narendra Gautam, the Jajarkot Police station Assistant Sub-Inspector, told EFE that there is no mobile phone network in many affected areas and electricity is cut off, making rescue efforts difficult.

Both districts are in remote mountain areas with little access to transport.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal flew to the affected area Saturday morning accompanied by health workers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the recent earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nepal has a history of earthquakes, the last major incident was a magnitude 8.1 tremor that hit the country in April 2015, killing 8,964 people, injuring 21,952 and causing major infrastructural damage. EFE

sp/lds