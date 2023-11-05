Israeli attack in southern Lebanon “will not go unnoticed”, says Lebanese Prime Minister

Cairo, Nov 5 (EFE). – Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Sunday’s Israeli attack on southern Lebanon that left at least four dead “will not go unnoticed” and indicated that his government will file a complaint against Israel with the United Nations Security Council.

“This heinous crime will not go unpunished, and will be under follow-up by the government, through international communications, and also by submitting an urgent complaint against the Israeli enemy to the UN Security Council,” Mikati said in a statement reproduced by the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN).

The Prime minister also stressed that “resolution states in the Security Council are required to return to implementing the United Nations Charter and take action to curb the attacks and save what remains of humanity and justice so that these complaints do not remain a dead letter.”

Mikati added that the deaths of four people, including three children, in an Israeli attack on the highway linking the southern towns of Aynata and Aitaroun “is a new stain on the global conscience that condones what the Israeli occupation is doing in southern Lebanon and Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on its X (formerly Twitter): “We have begun preparing a new urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council, which we will submit tomorrow in response to Israel’s crime in Ainata against the three children and the innocent family.”

According to ANN, at least four civilians, including three children between the ages of 10 and 14, were killed and two were injured in an Israeli drone strike that hit the car they were traveling in in Aynata on Sunday.

Shortly after, an Israeli civilian was killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, an action claimed by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement “in response to the atrocious and brutal crime” against southern Lebanon, according to a statement by the Shiite group.

The crossfire between Israel and militias in Lebanon – both Palestinian militias and the Shiite group Hezbollah – has been repeated almost daily since the start of the war between the Israeli army and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which broke out on October 7. EFE

