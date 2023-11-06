China demands Myanmar maintain border stability amid rebel offensive

Beijing, Nov 6 (EFE).- China has demanded Myanmar cooperate with Beijing to “maintain stability” along their shared border, the Asian giant’s foreign ministry reported Monday, as a powerful rebel alliance continued its significant offensive against Naypyitaw’s military in the area.

Myanmar junta leader and military Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) participates in a parade during the 76th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The request came during the official visit to Myanmar’s capital of China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nong Rong, who held key meetings with high-ranking officials, including the military junta’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Tan Swe.

The three-day visit took place during Nov. 3-5 and highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship and cooperation on security and development issues.

“Myanmar is required to cooperate with China to maintain stability on the China-Myanmar border, effectively ensure the personal and property safety of Chinese border residents, and take effective measures to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar,” the ministry said.

In the talks, Nong also expressed China’s desire for Myanmar to “restore stability and development as soon as possible” and for it to resolve differences through dialogue and within the constitutional and legal framework.

The Chinese official’s visit comes after the Brotherhood Alliance, made up of the powerful Arakan Army (AA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), launched a large and important offensive on Oct. 27 against military bases near the border with China.

China and Myanmar share 2,129 kilometers of border, and Beijing has increased its influence in the country after the 2021 coup, although its relationship with the military is complex, as some guerrillas have a long history of ethnic, economic and military alliance with the world’s second largest economy. EFE

