Israel will take indefinite ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza, Netanyahu says

Washington, Nov 6 (EFE).- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel will be in charge of the security of Gaza indefinitely after the war it is waging with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ends.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” Netanyahu said in an interview with ABC News.

The Israeli prime minister made these remarks in response to a question on who should govern Gaza once the fighting ends,

“Those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas,” he replied.

Netanyahu also rejected the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza unless the more than 240 hostages that Hamas took after its Oct. 7 attack on Israeli territory were released.

“There’ll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” he said, adding that his government was open to “tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there” to allow the entry of humanitarian aid or the exit of the hostages.

One month after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, the death toll in the besieged Gaza Strip already exceeds 10,000, more than 70 percent of whom are women, children and the elderly. EFE

