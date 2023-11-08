Gaza death toll exceeds 10,500, including 4,324 children

Rafah, Gaza, Nov 8 (EFE).- The Israeli military offensive against Gaza, which has been ongoing and aimed at Hamas, has killed over 10,500 people, including 4,324 children, during the past month, the Gazan health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said among the deceased, 2,823 were women and 649 were elderly people.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said 241 civilians lost their lives in 27 attacks by the Israeli army on Wednesday. Nearly 49 percent of the casualties occurred in the so-called safer southern part of the Gaza Strip.

As the Israeli military operation ostensibly to wipe out Hamas infrastructure in the north continued, it asked Gazans to move to the southern areas for safety.

On Oct.7, fighters from the Islamist group infiltrated Israel, resulting in over 1,400 deaths and more than 240 Israelis being held hostage in Gaza.

Since the war began more than a month ago, nearly 26,500 people have sustained wounds and are receiving rudimentary treatment in overcrowded Gaza hospitals, which are struggling due to a severe shortage of medicines and fuel to power generators.

Al-Qudra said the number of missing people had risen to 2,550, including 1,350 children.

The health ministry also reported the death of another health worker in an Israeli bombing, bringing the total number of health workers killed by the Israeli military since the conflict began to 193.

Besides, 45 ambulances have been destroyed, 120 medical facilities have been attacked, and 18 hospitals have closed due to the Israeli military offensive.

Another 40 primary care centers have stopped working due to bombings and a lack of fuel.

Al-Qudra emphasized that hospitals are striving to operate with secondary generators to maintain the operation of intensive care units, operating theaters, and emergency departments.

“We have been trying to operate the dialysis service for some time to save the lives of patients with kidney failures,” al-Qudra said.

The health ministry has called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene, cease Israeli threats, safeguard the health system, and enable its personnel to carry out their humanitarian duties. EFE

