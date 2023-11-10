Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital leaves multiple casualties, says Palestine

Jerusalem, Nov 10 (EFE).- An overnight attack by Israel on the Al-Shifa Hospital complex, the largest health center in the Gaza Strip, left at least one dead and several wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Friday.

The ministry also denounced another bombing of the Al Rantisi children’s hospital, which caused a fire inside, by the Israel Defense Forces.

One person was killed and several wounded in an attack targeting the maternity hospital of the Al-Shifa medical complex, said Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson of the health ministry in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

The Health Ministry also said there was another overnight attack on the Al-Rantisi children’s hospital, also located in Gaza City, where Israeli troops continue to engage with Palestinian militants.

Israel claims that Hamas’ most important military center and underground infrastructure are under and around al-Shifa Hospital, where heavy fighting has reportedly been going on in recent hours as Israeli troops push into Gaza City.

In recent weeks, doctors and human rights groups have denounced Israeli airstrikes around hospitals, where many of the internally displaced people of Gaza have also taken shelter.

Currently at least 18 of the around 35 hospitals in the area are not functional due to a lack of fuel due to the near-total Israeli siege that restricts access to gasoline.

Last week, an Israeli attack outside Al-Shifa Hospital left some15 people dead.

The Gaza authorities on Friday condemned the attacks on hospitals as “criminal,” claiming they were deliberately bombarded and massacres committed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have killed several members of the elite forces of Hamas in Gaza over the past day, as it continued bombardment and ground offensive.

Over the past day, based on precise intelligence from the army, troops killed numerous “Nukhba terrorists,” according to an Israeli military spokesperson, who stressed they were an active part of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

During that attack, Hamas forces killed more than 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages to Gaza.

Moreover, the spokesperson added that their troops overnight attacked 19 Hamas “terrorists” who were planning to attack its soldiers, and also targeted a transport container on the beach that was carrying some 20 rocket launchers.

After more than a month of war and the start of the ground invasion in Gaza on Oct. 27, the intense fighting has already resulted in the death of 36 Israeli soldiers.

On the other hand, relentless Israeli attacks have left more than 10,800 Palestinians dead and some 27,000 wounded, while at least 2,300 people – about half of them children – remain missing and believed to be under the rubble of collapsed buildings. EFE

