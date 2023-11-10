Qatari Emir visits Egypt for Israel-Hamas mediation talks

Cairo, Nov 10 (EFE).- The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, landed Friday in Cairo to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi.

The emir’s trip followed a visit to Egypt by three senior leaders of Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Palestinian enclave.

(FILE) The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (C), addresses the delegates during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 19 September 2023. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The Egyptian Presidency announced on its Facebook page that al-Thani was met by al-Sisi upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport accompanied by a delegation, while saying that “an Egyptian-Qatari summit” would be held Friday, without giving further details.

Senior security sources told EFE that the meeting between the two leaders would address mediation efforts by Cairo and Doha to secure the release of a group of hostages in exchange for a humanitarian pause that would also allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas delegation made up of the group’s political chief, Ismael Haniye, and two other senior leaders, Khaled Meshal and Khalil al Haya, left the Egyptian capital Thursday night after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, the sources added.

Egypt and Qatar, where senior leaders of Hamas’ political wing are based, are mediating with the Islamist group and Israel to achieve a ceasefire of between one and three days in exchange for the release of between 10 and 15 hostages, two sources familiar with the status of the talks told EFE.

(FILE) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks on during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) during his visit to Cairo, Egypt, 18 October 2023, to discuss the escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in Gaza. EFE/EPA/Michael Kappeler / POOL

The sources also noted disagreements over the time frame of the propose pause, with Hamas demanding a ceasefire of at least a week, while Israel is insisting on three days. EFE

