Macron urges Israel to stop bombing civilians in Gaza

Paris, Nov 10 (EFE).- France’s President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to stop bombing civilians in Gaza during its war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The “clear conclusion” of all governments and agencies present at an aid conference for Gaza in Paris on Thursday was “that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect… all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists,” Macron said in a BBC interview late Friday.

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,” added Macron, while recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself and condemning the attacks by Hamas on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

When asked whether he thought Israel had violated international law, Macron replied, “I’m not a judge. I’m a head of state.”

According to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Israel has launched 250 attacks during the war in Gaza against hospitals, clinics and ambulances, both in Gaza and the West Bank, while Hamas has also attacked Israeli health centers 25 times.

Israel declared war on Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack by the Islamist group that left more than 1,400 dead and more than 230 hostages.

Since the outbreak of the war Oct. 7, more than 11,000 people have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombardments. EFE

laa/pd