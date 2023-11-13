US claims strikes on Iranian facilities in Syria

Washington, Nov 12 (EFE).- The United States said Sunday that it had attacked facilities in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups in response to “continued attacks” against US personnel in the region.

The strikes were carried out against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“The President [Joe Biden] has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” the statement said.

Sunday’s actions come two days after a similar attack by US forces, also on alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities in Syria.

According to the US, a few weeks ago, militia groups affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard carried out a series of attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria.

However, organizations defending human rights in Syria have denounced the deaths of civilians after bombings. EFE.

aaca/tw