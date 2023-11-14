Israel captures key Hamas government, military buildings: IDF

Jerusalem, Nov 14 (EFE).- Israeli troops have captured several military and government buildings belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Tuesday.

“The battle team of the 7th Brigade took over the Hamas legislature, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, adding that the buildings were taken in “recent days.”

Israeli troops also took control of a facility used for training, interrogation, detention and as Hamas’ operational headquarters, the statement added.

Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza at the end of October.

More than 11,180 people have been killed and more than 28,200 wounded by Israel’s daily shelling of the enclave, which began as a retaliation to an unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which left around 1,200 people dead, while some 240 people were taken hostage.

More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza since the escalation of violence began last month, and 3,000 people are unaccounted for. Forty-six Israeli soldiers have died since the ground offensive began.

Some of the buildings taken this week were reportedly used to train militants for the Oct. 7 attack, Israel said. EFE

