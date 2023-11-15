EU seals cooperation agreement with Africa, Caribbean, Pacific states

Apia, Nov 15 (EFE).- The European Union (EU) and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (OACPS) on Wednesday sealed a new cooperation agreement in Samoa with which the parties established a framework for their relations and cooperation over the next two decades.

“The agreement provides a modern approach to our relationship, aligned with the needs and challenges of our time and the future,” said Spanish Secretary of State for International Cooperation Pilar Cancela, who signed on behalf of the EU along with that of the 71 signatory countries.

Cancela added that the Samoa Agreement, which replaces the Post-Cotonou Agreement of 2000, is based on three priorities: prosperity, peace and the fight against environmental degradation and the climate crisis.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen highlighted that the Samoa Agreement takes the relationship between Europe and the ACP countries “to a new level” that allows a response to challenges such as climate change while reaffirming commitments to human rights and democracy.

The signing served the EU to promote the Global Gateway, its cooperation strategy through projects with which it tries to gain influence in the face of the strength of the two big powers: the United States and especially China.

The satisfaction with the deal was somewhat dampened by the 35 OACPS countries that have not signed it, some because their delegates could not travel to Samoa, while others present at the conference, such as Jamaica and Namibia, have expressed doubts.

Cancela said that they have until the end of the year to sign it if they do not want to be left out. EFE

esj/tw