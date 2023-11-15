Israel conducts ‘targeted operation against Hamas’ in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Jerusalem, Nov 15 (EFE).- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early Wednesday that they were conducting a “precise and targeted operation” against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

“IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information and an operational necessity,” the military said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

“In recent weeks, the IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law, and enabled ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital,” it said.

“Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, they did not,” it added.

The announcement of the raid in the hospital comes after the United States said that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were using some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Shifa, and the tunnels underneath them for their military operations and to hide hostages and weapons.

“They have stored weapons there, and they’re prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters accompanying President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One.

He added that Hamas was using the hospital – the largest in Gaza – for “a command-and-control node and probably storage of equipment, weapons up underneath that.”

“That is a war crime,” he said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned on Tuesday that only one hospital in Gaza City and northern Gaza was operational.

“Al Ahli Hospital, in Gaza city, currently accommodates over 500 patients and is reportedly the sole medical facility able to admit patients in the north,” the UN agency said.

“All others have ceased operations due to the lack of power, medical consumables, oxygen, food and water, compounded by bombardments and fighting in their vicinities,” it added.

Fierce fighting has raged in recent days around the Al-Shifa hospital, which has also been damaged by Israeli bombings.

Forty patients died in the hospital on Tuesday, according to the UN agency, which cited Gaza’s health ministry.

Some 11,320 people have been killed and more than 29,200 wounded by Israel’s daily shelling of the enclave, which began as a retaliation to an unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which left around 1,200 people dead, while some 240 people were taken hostage. EFE

