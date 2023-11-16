7 injured in Jerusalem shooting, 3 attackers neutralized

Jerusalem, Nov 16 (EFE).- At least seven people were injured after a shooting attack in southern Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli police said.

Security forces responded swiftly, neutralizing three assailants at the Jerusalem Tunnels checkpoint.

“Three terrorists were neutralized by the security forces” in the shooting attack at the Jerusalem Tunnels checkpoint, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the assailants “ arrived in a suspicious vehicle, and opened fire towards our forces.”

“As a result of the terror attack, seven individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees and are currently being evacuated for medical treatment,” the spokesperon said.

Large contingents from the police, Border Police (MAGAV), and IDF conducted thorough sweeps in the area and carried out supplementary operations after the attack.

The spokesperson said even bomb disposal units were deployed to to comb the area “closed to vehicular traffic.”

However, the Magen David Adom emergency service specified that of these seven people, four had gunshot wounds, including a 20-year-old man in critical condition and unconscious, while the other three victims suffered nervous crises.

The wounded were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Share Zedek hospitals.

The attack occurred amid high tension in Israel due to the war against Hamas that began on Oct. 7 after a massive attack by the Islamist group that included the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration into Israeli territory by about 3,000 militants who massacred 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240.

Since then, Israel’s air, naval, and ground forces have been relentlessly attacking the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 11,300 dead, 29,200 injured, and 3,600 missing under the rubble. EFE

