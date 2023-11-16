Spanish parliament confirms Sánchez as prime minister, ending political uncertainty

Madrid, Nov 16 (EFE).- The Spanish parliament confirmed Pedro Sánchez as the prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to months of political uncertainty in the country.

Sánchez secured 179 votes, three more than the required absolute majority in the ideologically diverse 350-member house.

The 51-year-old politician garnered support from left-wing, separatist, nationalist, and regionalist groups, having reached agreements with them ahead of the vote.

King Felipe VI had appointed Sánchez to form a government in October after the conservative People’s Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo failed to secure enough support for a parliamentary majority.

The Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) narrowly lost to the conservative party in a July snap election but won the majority in the house.

Sánchez claimed a full majority for his inauguration, urging the main opposition, the Popular Party (PP), to accept its defeat.

He emphasized the constitutional nature of his government, asserting that the representation of Spaniards rested with the parliament.

“That is parliamentary democracy, and it must continue to be so if we want to preserve our free and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Following the parliamentary decision, Felipe VI will formalize Sánchez’s appointment as head of government after House Speaker Francina Armengol officially communicates the voting result to the king.

Sánchez secured re-election for his third term after two tense investiture sessions marked by the approval of amnesty for Catalan separatists.

He now needs to maintain a delicate balance with all the groups that supported him.

The agreements with the Catalan groups, underpinned by a highly controversial amnesty law that will grant pardons to those charged following the referendum, sparked intense anger in Spain, particularly from the People’s Party and the far-right Vox.

In addition to defending amnesty, Sánchez presented a program for the next term based on concord, social rights, and the international projection of Spain during the investiture sessions. EFE

ajs-msh/ssk