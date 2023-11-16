UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron travels to Ukraine on first overseas visit

Kyiv, Nov 16 (EFE).- David Cameron traveled to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday during his first official visit as the UK’s new foreign secretary.

In a post on Telegram announcing the visit, Zelenskyy said the two had a “good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.”

“Thanks to Britain for the support!” he added.

“Now you know the world is not focused on the situation on our battlefield in Ukraine and it’s dividing focus really doesn’t help, and we are thankful that you always supported Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader said in reference to the war in the Middle East in a video posted along with his message.

For his part, Cameron reaffirmed that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with “the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support” for “however long it takes.”

The former prime minister also expressed his personal commitment to Ukraine and said that his visit to Kyiv would help him learn first-hand about the needs of the Ukrainian people and to help make sure the attention remains on the country. EFE

