Ukraine claims having shot down 29 of 38 Russian kamikaze drones

Kyiv, Nov 18 (EFE).- The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29 of 38 Russian kamikaze drone attacks, one of which caused damage to an energy infrastructure in Odessa, state owned Ukrinform agency reported Saturday.

The attacks came from the north and south-east and employed Iranian-made Shahed drones, which were launched in several waves, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a message on Telegram.

A total of 29 of the suicide drones were destroyed before making impact, the message added.

In the southern Odessa region, one of the unmanned vehicles hit an energy infrastructure facility, causing damage to an administrative building.

One civilian employee of the facility was injured in the incident and was hospitalized, the post said.

Another drone caused a fire in an unspecified infrastructure in the southern region of Zaporizhia and was extinguished quickly, according to the state emergency services. EFE

