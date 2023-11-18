White House denounces Elon Musk for ‘hideous’ anti-Semitic ‘lie’

Washington, Nov 17 (EFE).- Billionaire Elon Musk was accused by the White House on Friday of repeating a “hideous lie” over a comment he posted about Jews on his social network X (formerly Twitter).

“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

On Wednesday, Musk responded approvingly, “You have said the actual truth,” to a post by another user who accused “Jewish communities” of “pushing” “dialectical hatred against whites” while wanting “people to stop using (the same dialectical hatred) against them.”

The post also said that “western Jewish populations” were responsible for “hordes of minorities” “flooding” their countries.

A popular conspiracy theory among far-right groups known as the “Great Replacement” claims that Jews and leftists have supported the influx of non-white populations into Western countries to replace white populations. This theory was espoused by the man who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Referring to that tragedy, the White House spokesman said it was “unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history” He added that it was worse to do so “one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” referring to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Musk, owner of the electric vehicle company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, bought Twitter, now renamed X, a year ago for $ 44 billion. His management of the social network has been shrouded in controversy, and according to company stock awarded to employees, it is now worth $ 19 billion dollars. EFE

at/ics/mcd