At least 12 dead in fresh Israel attack on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Jerusalem, Nov 20 (EFE).- At least 12 people, including injured and medical personnel, were killed on Monday in attacks by the Israeli army on the Indonesian hospital near the Jabalia area in the north of the Gaza Strip, said Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

“Israeli occupation forces put thousands of wounded medical personnel and displaced people in the circle of death as a result of direct and repeated attacks on the Indonesian Hospital,” said ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra.

According to the ministry report, attacks with artillery and tanks on the hospital caused numerous injuries, including a serious head injury for orthopedics department chief Adnan al Bursh.

Israel attacked several hospitals in the Strip in recent weeks, arguing that Hamas militants were hiding there.

Israel alleged that Hamas had its main command center in the basement of Al Shifa hospital and on Sunday presented some evidence in support of its claim.

It showed the discovery of 55 meters of an underground tunnel and showed videos of how several injured kidnapping victims of the Oct. 7 attack were taken to Shifa.

In addition, it claimed to have found forensic evidence of Hamas killing captive soldier Noa Marciano, who was wounded in a bomb blast, in the hospital.

On Saturday, Israel ordered the evacuation of some 3,000 people, including medical personnel and wounded and displaced people, inside the Shifa hospital after almost a week of siege and having entered some areas of the compound on several occasions.

Dozens of seriously injured people, including several premature babies, died from the siege and a lack of medicine, water, and fuel.

In the evacuation, many moved to the south of the enclave, where Israel’s attacks are less intense, but some, especially the more seriously injured, who could not endure that displacement, went to the Indonesian hospital in Jabalia, in the north of Gaza, that came under attack on Monday. EFE

sga/am