Putin to address India-hosted virtual G20 summit this week

Moscow, Nov 20 (EFE).- Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the virtual G20 summit to be hosted by India this week after skipping the in-person presence in New Delhi in September, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Yes, a speech is planned,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “The agenda is clear. It is the current situation, which is very, very turbulent. Of course, Russia’s position will be outlined, it is quite well known. It is consistent and balanced.”

Putin did not attend the last two annual summits of the group of 20 wealthy nations held in Indonesia in 2022 and India this year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended the last two G20 summits.

Russian public TV announced on Sunday that the Russian president and the leaders of Western countries may take part for the first time in a long time in the virtual event on Wednesday.

Putin accuses NATO of artificially prolonging the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kyiv.

He he urges the West to accept the Kremlin’s conditions and understand the reality on the ground to engage in peace negotiations.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

Despite that, he has made two trips abroad this year—to Central Asia and China.

The virtual G20 meeting will be hosted by India, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc and maintains good ties with Russia.

The virtual G20 leaders’ summit will be the last meeting organized under the Indian presidency, as Brazil will take over leadership of the bloc on Dec. 1. EFE

mos-ssk