200 Palestinians killed in fresh wave of Israeli attacks as truce talks succeed

Jerusalem, Nov 22 (EFE).- At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in new Israeli attacks on Gaza, the authorities said on Wednesday, hours after the Islamist Hamas group and Israel agreed to a four-day ceasefire expected to commence a day later.

The communications department of the Hamas-led government said there was no halt in Israeli military operations that resulted in the deaths of over 200 Palestinians in the besieged enclave in the 24 hours since Tuesday morning.

Local media reported dozens of deaths in bombings across different parts of the coastal enclave on the 47th day of the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

According to the official Wafa news agency, heavy bombings in various parts of the war-battered enclave claimed the lives of over 80 people, mostly women and children, on Wednesday.

The news agency reported widespread destruction of houses, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private properties during the attacks.

Wafa said that Israeli warplanes targeted residential houses in the center of the strip shortly after midnight, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and injuring dozens.

Several people are still missing, believed to be trapped under the rubble.

After a bombing that targeted 10 homes on Wednesday morning in the eastern Shujaiya neighborhood, health and civil defense workers recovered over 30 bodies and several wounded from beneath the debris.

Aerial strikes on two houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 10 civilians, with several others wounded.

Earlier, Wafa reported that a heavy Israeli bombing in the northern town of Jabalia left dozens dead.

According to Gaza authorities, the fresh wave of attacks came as Israeli troops besieged the Indonesian hospital in the north of the strip for the third consecutive day.

A dozen people were killed by shelling in the area two days ago.

Health workers at the hospital said the Israeli army was demanding evacuation, though, for now, they were only able to evacuate approximately 320 wounded individuals sent to the south.

Israel has been targeting hospitals in the strip in recent weeks, alleging that Hamas is hiding part of its underground tunnel network and military infrastructure at the health facilities.

Over 14,100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in Israeli bombings on the enclave since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7.

Palestinian militants launched multi-pronged attacks on Israel on that day, killing at least 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 240. EFE

jma-ssk