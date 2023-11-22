Axl Rose accused of raping model Sheila Kennedy in 1989

New York, USA, Nov 22 (EFE).- Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose was accused Wednesday in New York of sexually assaulting model and actress Sheila Kennedy in a hotel room more than 30 years ago, in 1989.

Kennedy filed the complaint under a one-year legal window to seek justice for past sex crimes made possible by New York State’s Adult Survivors Law, which expires Thursday.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, Kennedy accuses Rose of raping her the night they met at a New York nightclub where she had gone to meet the rock band.

“He treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure. He did not use a condom. Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered. She felt she had no escape or exit and was compelled to acquiesce. She believed Rose would physically attack her, or worse, if she said no or attempted to push him away. She understood that the safest thing to do was to lie in bed and wait for Rose to finish assaulting her,” the lawsuit states.

At the New York nightclub, the singer invited Penthouse model Kennedy, MTV host Riki Rachtman and a third unnamed model to a party at his hotel, where the singer allegedly offered guests cocaine and alcohol.

At first, Kennedy and Rose kissed consensually, “unlike the sexual encounter they had later,” the suit states.

Later, when only Kennedy, Rose, Rachtman and the other model remained in the room, the rocker began having sex with the unnamed model.

“Rose was aggressive in a way that appeared painful for the model,” the suit says.

He then suggested to Kennedy and Rachtman that they have “group sex,” but both refused and left to go down the hall to the latter’s room.

As Kennedy walked out into the hallway, she heard the sound of a glass breaking and the singer cursing and calling the model he was having sex with a “whore.”

He then left the room and stormed into Rachtman’s suite, where he found Kennedy: furious, he pushed her to the floor, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the floor back to his room, her knees bleeding.

There he laid her face down on the bed, tied her hands behind her back with stockings, and raped her anally, the suit alleges.

In the lawsuit, Kenedy claims that she has suffered from anxiety and depression since the alleged assault, and that the trauma has affected her career.

She had previously made these allegations public in her 2016 biography and in a 2021 documentary about sexual misconduct in the music industry.

This is not the first time Axl Rose has been accused of sexual assault: in 1985, he was reported to have molested a 15-year-old girl, and in the 1990s, his then-wife Erin Everly accused him of spitting on her, punching her, tying her up and pulling her hair several times, as well as forcing her to have sex with him.

Other famous men accused of sexual misconduct under New York’s Adult Survivors Act include former President Donald Trump, singer Steven Tyler, rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, actor Russell Brand and more than 2,500 anonymous perpetrators. EFE

asg/ics/mcd