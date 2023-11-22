G20 leaders call for two-state solution to end Gaza conflict

New Delhi, Nov 22 (EFE). – G20 leaders on Wednesday stressed the need for a two-state solution to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, at the virtual summit convened by India, which holds the presidency of the Group of Twenty.

“On the grave situation in West Asia, and after listening to everyone, the G20 agrees on several issues: (…) the need to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian problem through a two-state solution,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his closing remarks.

In addition, the G20 condemned terrorism and the deaths of civilians, especially children, during the conflict, agreed to the “swift and effective” delivery of humanitarian aid, and urged “dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to resolve international conflicts,” Modi added.

The war in Gaza, which has killed more than 15,000 people, was the focus of the summit that coincided with the announcement Wednesday of a temporary humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, which the Group of Twenty leaders welcomed.

The agreement includes a four-day cease-fire, expected to begin Thursday, the exchange of hostages for detainees and the entry of humanitarian aid.

The Wednesday’s virtual meeting was the first appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which he used to highlight the double standards of the United States and its allies in both conflicts.

“And the extermination of civilians in Palestine, in Gaza, is it not shocking? And the fact that doctors have to operate on children (…), use scalpels on children’s bodies without anesthesia, is it not shocking?” asked Putin during his speech, which was broadcast on public television.

“I understand that war, the death of people, cannot fail to move. And the bloody coup in Kiev in 2014 that led to the war of the Kiev regime against its own people in Donbass? Is that not moving?” he added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the focus of the G20 since it began in 2022, at times even preventing the adoption of joint communiques and forcing intense negotiations over language.

Representatives of more than 35 countries and international organizations attended the virtual meeting, including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, the presidents of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, France Emmanuel Macron and Spain Pedro Sánchez, and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

On the other hand, the list of absentees is short but notable. US President Joe Biden, Putin’s main counterweight on the international scene, did attend the face-to-face meeting in New Delhi in September but not Wednesday’s virtual encounter, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, did not attend either.

In Xi’s place, Chinese Premier Li Qiang represented Beijing.

The virtual G20 meeting hosted by India is the last one organized under the presidency of the Asian country, as Brazil will take over the leadership of the bloc on Dec. 1. EFE

