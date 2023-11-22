Rescuers close to reaching 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel for 11 days

New Delhi, Nov 22 (EFE).- Indian authorities on Wednesday said that rescuers have successfully drilled through two-thirds of the debris that has left 41 workers trapped after an under-construction tunnel in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand collapsed 11 days ago.

“Thirty-nine meters of pipeline have been inserted for horizontal drilling through the rubble. Everything is going as planned. I spoke to them, and everyone was in high spirits. Let us hope we will be able to achieve it,” Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior official overseeing the rescue operation, told local media.

To create an escape route, rescue teams are working on digging a hole to install a pipe nearly a meter in diameter through a 60-meter-long blockage of rubble and concrete to reach the trapped workers.

The miners were trapped on Nov. 12 while working on the tunnel, part of a highway being built to connect four major Hindu religious sites in the ecologically sensitive Uttarkashi district of the northern state known for its pilgrimage tourism.

Repeated breakdowns forced tunnel-boring machines to be replaced several times, delaying the work and even paralyzing it over the weekend.

The repeated delays have prompted rescuers to launch parallel plans, including digging a vertical tunnel above the area where the workers are trapped.

Rescuers managed to contact the trapped workers on the same day and confirmed that nobody was injured. Food and oxygen have been supplied through pipes, already in place as part of safety measures.

Blazes, building collapses, and similar accidents are frequent in India, often due to the poor state of infrastructure and lack of maintenance, factors fueled by corruption and illegal practices.

At least 1,630 people died in 2021 due to the collapse of structures, according to the latest annual report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. EFE

