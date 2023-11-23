Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces two new sexual abuse lawsuits

Los Angeles, USA, Nov 22 (EFE) – Cuba Gooding Jr. was sued on Wednesday by two women who claim to have been victims of unwanted sexual touching by the Jerry Maguire actor in two separate incidents that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The civil lawsuits were filed before New York’s Supreme Court under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to sue their alleged sexual assailants even if the statute of limitations has expired, and is set to expire this week.

This lawsuit comes months after a separate criminal case in which Gooding Jr. reached a settlement with a woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel in 2013.

One of the signatories to Wednesday’s lawsuit, who preferred to keep her name anonymous, now accuses the Oscar-winning actor of kissing her without her consent when she was a waitress at New York’s LAVO restaurant in 2018.

The actor already pleaded guilty to a charge related to this incident last year, after three other women accused him of nonconsensual groping.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s second plaintiff, named Kelsey Harbert, alleges that Gooding Jr. groped her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York after she sat at a table next to the actor and his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Harbert filed a police report and Gooding Jr. was arrested four days later for the groping. The actor also pleaded guilty in that incident.

US actor Cuba Gooding Jr. with attorney Peter Toumbekis (L) as he appears in New York State Criminal Court charged with sex abuse in the third degree related to an alleged groping incident in June 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York, 03 September 2019. EFE/EPA/Jefferson Siegel / POOL

In addition, Harbert was set to testify against the actor during the trial in which he was accused of rape, but Gooding Jr. ultimately settled with the victim in June 2023 before the trial began.

The plaintiffs on Wednesday sought unspecified damages for the assault and subsequent injuries they suffered as a result of the actor’s alleged behavior.

Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual abuse by dozens of women since the “Me Too” movement emerged in 2019.

Gooding Jr. rose to fame in 1996 when he won an Oscar as best supporting actor for his role in the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, starred by Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger. EFE

