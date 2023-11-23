Actor Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault

Los Angeles, USA, Nov 22 (EFE).- Actor Jamie Foxx was sued on Wednesday before a New York court for an alleged sexual assault in 2015, according to reports by specialized media in the United States.

The plaintiff accused Foxx of touching her without her consent after she and her friend approached the ‘Ray’ actor for a photograph while they were at Catch NYC restaurant in August that year.

According to the woman, Foxx agreed to take a picture, and complimented her beauty, comparing her to actress Gabrielle Union, before grabbing her arm and pulling her away to a secluded spot and groping her breasts.

According to the lawsuit, the actor also “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus,” and stopped only when her friend came looking for her. The security guards allegedly witnessed the incident but did not intervene.

“Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damages,” read the lawsuit, which also named Catch NYC and its owner Mark Birnbaum for negligence.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the victim and emphasizes that Foxx’s acts will “permanently” affect her as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery” she suffered.

The suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year-window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. The deadline to file such claims is Thursday.

Foxx, 55, has worked in more than 80 movies in his career – among them ‘Collateral’ and ‘Django Unchained’ – making him one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. EFE

mrl/sc