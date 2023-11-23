Hamas hostages not to be released before Friday, says Israeli security adviser

Jerusalem, Nov 23 (EFE).- Hostages held by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will not be released until at least Friday, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said, refuting media reports that the process would begin earlier.

A person waves a Palestinian flag from the top of a bus during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against Israel’s ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip, near Union Square in New York, New York, US, 22 November 2023. EFE-EPA/SARAH YENESEL

“Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time,” Hanegbi said in a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early Thursday.

People protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against Israel’s ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip, near Union Square in New York, New York, US, 22 November 2023. EFE-EPA/SARAH YENESEL

“The start of the release will proceed according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday,” he added.

An official in the prime minister’s office said that senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk was behind reports that the deal would be implemented on Thursday morning.

The official added that contrary to Marzouk’s remarks, there was no ceasefire currently nor had the list of the hostages been provided or the agreement signed so far.

On Tuesday, the Israeli government accepted an agreement with Hamas for the release of 50 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a four-day truce.

All members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government voted in favor of the exchange and truce except the three ministers from the far-right Jewish Power Party (Otzma Yehudit) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. EFE

laa/pd