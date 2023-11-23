Russia lost over 1,100 troops, 20 tanks in last 24 hours, says Ukraine

Kyiv, Nov 23 (EFE).- Russian forces lost a total of 1,130 soldiers, 20 tanks and 33 artillery systems in the last 24 hours, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday.

With these recent casualties, Russia has lost a total 321,800 soldiers in the war so far, according to the Ukrainian army, the state-owned Ukrinform agency reported.

The number has not been independently confirmed, but an investigation by a Russian media outlet critical of the Kremlin in September identified more than 230,000 death certificate applications for soldiers fallen on the front line.

The armed forces in Kyiv also reported large scale Russian attacks on Kupyansk (northeast), Marinka and Avdivka (east) the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued its offensive in the southeastern province of Zaporizhia, attempting to advance toward the occupied city of Melitopol, and hold its ground in the final stretch of the Dnieper River, in the southern province of Dnipro.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine says it has launched 11 attacks on troop buildups at different points along the frontline. EFE

mg/sc