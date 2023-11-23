Sanchez to Netanyahu: Battle against terrorism requires more than force alone

Jerusalem, Nov 23 (EFE).- Recently re-elected Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday that the fight against terrorism cannot be won through force alone, emphasizing the need for peace and security.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (left) and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo (center) listen to an Israeli military officer briefing them on the events that occurred at the Be’eri kibbutz on October 7. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Sanchez recalled the Spanish experience in battling terrorism over the decades.

During their meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu welcomed Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander de Croo, at the beginning of their Middle East tour.

Spanish government sources reported, Sanchez strongly condemned the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7advocating for a proportionate response to avoid the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population.

In line with Israel’s narrative, Netanyahu invited Sanchez and De Croo to watch a video showcasing Hamas attacks, including graphic some scenes.

Sanchez expressed solidarity with the Israeli people, urging an end to the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Sanchez emphasized to Netanyahu that terrorism cannot be countered solely with force, drawing upon Spain’s experience with ETA terrorism.

He stressed the importance of offering a peace initiative for both Israel and Palestine.

Netanyahu responded, highlighting the necessity for peace with Palestinians genuinely seeking it and pointing out the core issue that some do not accept the existence of Israel.

Sanchez reiterated the need for implementing the two-state solution to defeat terror and ensure security in the region, asserting the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace. EFE bb-ssk