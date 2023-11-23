Thousands demand restoration of Nepal monarchy, Hindu state

Kathmandu, Nov 23 (EFE).- Tens of thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former king marched in the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday, demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the re-designation of the Himalayan country as a Hindu kingdom.

This marked a major demonstration, the first of its scale since the People’s Movement in 2006, which led to a 19-day curfew and the abolition of the monarchy on May 28, 2008.

Following the protest more than 15 years ago, the constituent assembly declared Nepal a federal democratic republic, abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy.

The protest on Thursday, led by businessman Durga Prasai, has stirred concerns of a regime change, aiming to reinstate the monarchy and Hindu Kingdom.

Police said the campaign led by Prasai has threatened to topple the elected government.

The protesters, waving the national flag and chanting slogans supporting former King Gyanendra Shah, assembled in Balkhu after the district administration in Kathmandu implemented a prohibitory order in key areas of the city.

People were chanting, “We need our King, we need our Hindu Kingdom.”

A clash also ensued between the members of the CPN-UML’s youth wing and supporters of Prasai at Balkhu.

Kathmandu Valley police spokesperson Dinesh Raj Mainali told Efe that security forces used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

He said nearly a dozen people were injured on both sides, including two cops.

Schools and colleges in Kathmandu were disrupted as the demonstrations affected business activities and the movement of people.

The National Human Rights Commission urged the protesters to be sensitive and respect the rights of others while organizing demonstrations. EFE

sp-ssk