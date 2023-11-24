China says no mysterious pathogens causing spike in respiratory illness

Beijing, Nov 24 (EFE).- China on Friday said the recent surge in respiratory infections in the country was due to “known pathogens,” after the World Health Organization (WHO) sought detailed information on the disease outbreaks.

On Nov. 22, the WHO sought “epidemiological and clinical information,” as well as laboratory results following an increase in respiratory diseases, particularly clusters of pneumonia in children, across China.

National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Hu Qiangqiang told reporters that they shared WHO representatives data on the surveillance and detection of the pathogens and the details of diagnostic and treatment protocols.

Hu emphasized that monitoring systems and hospitals across China reported that the recent respiratory outbreaks were “caused by known pathogens.”

He said epidemic pathogens mainly included seasonal flu, influenza virus, mycoplasma pneumonia, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Health officials stressed the importance of vaccinating the population, particularly among the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Authorities have called for the strengthening of primary care and coordination between hospitals to address the increase in cases of respiratory infections.

The NHC has instructed major medical institutions to provide technical assistance to primary-level medical facilities, to enhance their diagnostic abilities and treat common infections, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years.

Chinese authorities attributed the increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known epidemic pathogens.

To reduce the risk of further spread, WHO advised Chinese people to get vaccinated, maintain distance from infected individuals, stay home when ill, get tested, wear masks, and ensure good ventilation. EFE

