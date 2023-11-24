Eight people including two police officers arrested for sexual exploitation in Colombia

Bogotá, Nov 24 (EFE).- Colombian authorities have arrested eight people, including two police officers, in Cartagena de Indias for allegedly belonging to a criminal gang that recruited women and forced them into prostitution, said the Attorney General’s Office.

The criminals had a website offering older men, especially foreigners, travel, accommodation, luxury homes, yacht rentals, and bachelor parties.

Those who paid for the “services” and arrived in Cartagena were accommodated in luxurious housing.

There, they were shown various “catalogs of young women willing to have intimate encounters in exchange for large sums of money,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The investigation showed that the women were taken to islands near Cartagena de Indias, where parties were organized. These included sexual encounters and drug use.

The Prosecutor’s Office brought the detainees before a judge and charged them with the crimes of trafficking in persons, inducing prostitution for profit, and conspiracy to commit crimes of drug traffic and production.

The press release added that five of those arrested were sent to prison, while the other two were under home arrest, including a policewoman. Another police officer remains linked to the investigation.

Cartagena de Indias, one of South America’s main tourist destinations, has seen an increase in sexual exploitation in recent years, which the authorities are fighting on several fronts.EFE

