Families of Israeli kidnapped reveal identities of those freed

Jerusalem, Nov 24 (EFE) – The families of the Israelis kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 revealed Friday the identities of the nine women, three girls and a boy freed by the Palestinian Islamist group.

Twelve of the thirteen Israelis released Friday lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest hit in the Hamas raid, where nearly 80 people were abducted.

The names revealed were those of Adina Moshe, 72, and Margalit Moses, 78, and four other older women who were among the first group of hostages to arrive in Israel.

Also Danielle Aloni and her 5-year-old daughter, Emilia, who were in the Nir Oz kibbutz, at the home of Danielle’s sister, when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Her sister, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, was also abducted, along with her twin daughters and their father, David Cunio, who remain in Hamas hands.

Also released were Ruth Mundar, 78, her daughter Keren Mundar, 54, and granddaughter Ohad Mundar, 9; Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and her two daughters Raz and Aviv, ages 4 and 2, respectively.

Among the elderly women handed over was 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, who appeared in a video that went viral of her being transported in a golf cart by Hamas fighters.

Hamas and Israel agreed to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, during a four-day cease-fire that could be extended for another six days.

The hostages released Friday were the first of 50 to be freed over the next four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamist group handed over ten Thai and a Filipino nationals, in addition to the 13 Israelis, to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which took them to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

Once in Egypt, Israeli security forces received the Israeli hostages and transported them in military vehicles to Israel, where they entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Representatives of the families of the hostages and hundreds of Israelis organized, as every Friday, a Shabbat reception in memory of the more than 240 Hamas kidnappers in the center of Tel Aviv, which was attended by one of the ministers of the war cabinet, Benny Gantz.

The handover of the first hostages after a month and a half of war is part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release a total of 50 prisoners from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners – in both cases women and children – during a four-day ceasefire.

Following the departure of the first 13 hostages from the enclave, Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees who had been gathered hours earlier in the Israeli prison of Ofer, from where the ICRC will take them to a crossing into the West Bank to be handed over to their relatives.

24 women and 15 young men were released, all accused of terrorism, but not of blood crimes. EFE

