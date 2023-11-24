First truce between Israel and Hamas comes into force to free hostages

Jerusalem, Nov 24 (EFE).- The first truce between Israel and Hamas came into force at 7 am on Friday as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners after more than a month-and-a-half of war.

Filipino Muslims hold placards during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in front of a mosque in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 November 2023. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The ceasefire, which will last four days and could be extended to 10 if Hamas hands over more hostages, will also serve to provide humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The time has arrived for both parties to briefly halt their operations after a night in which Israel persisted in its relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip and Hamas fired missiles against two Israeli areas close to Gaza.

The first 13 Israeli hostages of the 240 held by the Palestinian Islamist group, all of them women and children, are expected to be released at 4 pm, as announced by Qatar, one of the mediators of the truce.

“The criterion for prioritizing the hostages was purely humanitarian, and we focused on putting women and children out of danger as quickly as possible,” said Majed al Ansari, the Qatari spokesman, who was confident of the fulfillment of the truce after he found “positive commitment” from both sides.

The al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, celebrated the “humanitarian truce” that would allow the “exchange of prisoners.”

“For every Zionist prisoner, three Palestinian prisoners will be released, including women and children,” it stressed.

Israel warned the residents of Gaza on Friday that the war had not ended and that civilians who fled northern Gaza due to Israel’s incessant attacks could not return to this area despite the start of the four-day truce.

“The movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north will not be permitted in any way,” said Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

In a message in Arabic, apparently addressed to the residents of devastated Gaza, the military spokesperson warned, “The war is not over yet. The ceasefire for humanitarian purposes is temporary. Northern Gaza is a dangerous war zone, and it is prohibited to circulate through it.”

Hamas confirmed that the agreement would allow daily entry of 200 trucks with humanitarian aid, food, and medicine to distribute throughout the Strip, including the north, as well as the daily distribution of four trucks with fuel, vital for the enclave’s electricity supply.

The ceasefire is a respite for the devastated enclave, mired in the worst humanitarian catastrophe in its history.

During the 48 days of the Israeli military offensive against Gaza, more than 14,500 Gazans have been killed, mostly children and women.

More than 6,800 were missing under the rubble or their bodies lying on streets and roads, meaning that the number of fatalities would be higher, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 after a massive assault by Hamas fighters who infiltrated Israeli territory, massacred about 1,200 people, and kidnapped another 240. EFE

