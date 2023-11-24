Marcos says Philippines’ return to International Criminal Court ‘under study’

Manila, Nov 24 (EFE).- Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday that the country was studying a return to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which it left in 2019 following a probe into an anti-drug campaign launched by then head of state Rodrigo Duterte.

Two committees of the House of Representatives this week initiated several resolutions urging the government to cooperate with the ICC investigation into alleged abuses and killings in the bloody “war on drugs.”

When questioned by media on the resolutions during an event in Manila, Marcos Jr. said that it was “not unusual” for lawmakers to express their opinions but that “problems in terms of jurisdiction and sovereignty” remained.

“Because if you are talking about the jurisdiction of the ICC, especially since (that) we have withdrawn from the Rome Statute (a) few years back, that brings into question whether or not this is actually possible,” he added, the official Philippine News Agency reported.

“Now, if we can solve these problems, then that would be something else,” he said.

When asked if the Philippines should return to the ICC, the leader replied that the matter was “again under study.”

“So, we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” he said.

The remarks by Marcos Jr., who has governed since June 2022 together with Duterte’s daughter and current vice president, Sara Duterte, signal a possible turn in the country’s politics, since he had previously flatly ruled out collaborating with or rejoining the ICC.

Sara Duterte on Thursday rejected any possibility of cooperating or returning to the international organization, saying that it would come into conflict with the Philippine judiciary.

“To allow ICC prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes that are now under the exclusive jurisdiction of our prosecutors and our courts is not only patently unconstitutional but effectively belittles and degrades our legal institutions,” the vice president said in a statement.

Former President Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2019, but the alleged crimes against humanity that The Hague is investigating occurred in the archipelago between 2011 and 2019, including Duterte’s stint as mayor of the southern city of Davao.

Authorities say that some 6,200 people were killed in anti-drug operations during Duterte’s term as president although several nonprofits put the number at over 30,000, including extrajudicial executions.

In July, the ICC appeals chamber rejected the Philippines’ request for the international court to leave investigations into crimes against humanity in the hands of national authorities. EFE

