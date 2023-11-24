Myanmar parallel government predicts fall of junta amid rebel offensive

Tokyo, Nov 24 (EFE).- The National Unity Government (NUG), which claims itself to be the only legitimate authority in Myanmar after the coup in February 2021, reported on Friday that the military junta was going to fall, and the only question left to this was when, amid the offences of rebels and pro-democratic forces.

“The military junta is ready to fall. The only question is how long it will take for this to happen,” said Zir Mar Aung, the foreign minister of the NUG, which was formed after the coup.

“This is the time for revolutionary change and the people demand it. I am here to amplify this demand,” he added.

His statements came about a month after an offensive launched by several ethnic minority militias on Oct. 27, named Operation 1027.

The rebels have since claimed positions from the Myanmar army – Tatmadaw – in the northeast, center and northwest of the country, bordering China and India.

The NUG minister confirmed that this offensive, which the UN said represented the greatest challenge to the junta’s power since the coup, was the result of NUG’s coordination with ethnic minority organizations.

He insisted that the attacks generated “surprise” abroad and created doubt over what would come next.

“We are also preparing for the transition to civilian rule. We are fighting to achieve inclusive federal democracy,” he said.

Zir Mar Aung defended that they were not only focused on the fight, in which the armed wing of the NUG, the people’s defense forces (PDF), had been participating but were also returning justice to the areas that they control and distributing all the humanitarian aid that they could.

According to the UN this week, Operation 1027 has caused the displacement of at least 286,000 people and the deaths of 187 since the beginning.

“The only chance to end this violence and chaos in order to bring civilians and democratic laws is for the current junta to be removed,” said the NUG minister, adding that they were drafting a new constitution that would leave the military out of politics.

He asserted that a large number of soldiers were surrendering and that they were being treated with respect and in accordance with humanitarian laws.

According to a count by ethnic minority guerrillas and the NUG last week, nearly 750 security force personnel have surrendered since the recent offensive, figures that the junta had not confirmed and were difficult to verify due to lack of access and military persecution of independent media.

The 2021 military coup put an end to a decade of democratic transition and the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been imprisoned since.

This coup plunged Myanmar into a deep political, social, and economic crisis and has opened a spiral of violence that has exacerbated decades of guerrilla warfare in the country with the emergence of new anti-junta militias. EFE

pav/am