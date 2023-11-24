Taiwan’s opposition alliance snaps after failing to agree on joint presidential candidate

Beijing, Nov 24 (EFE).- Talks between Taiwan’s two main opposition parties to present a joint ticket in the presidential elections in January collapsed after they failed to agree on their joint candidate, state media reported late Thursday.

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 23 November 2023. EFE-EPA/WALID BERRAZEG

The talks broke down a few hours before the deadline for registering the candidates, led by Hou Yu-ih, of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

The outcome of the elections will mark the course of Taiwan’s policy towards China at a time of growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

The two parties had formally announced their coalition on Nov. 15 to contest together against current vice-president and candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, William Lai (Lai Ching-te), who is the frontrunner according to polls, with support remaining stable at around 30 percent.

Hou and Ko participated in a tense live discussion on Thursday afternoon, in which they argued for an hour-and-a-half on who should be the presidential candidate and blamed each other for not having reached an agreement 24 hours before the deadline for registering candidates, official agency CNA reported.

The parties had agreed to use a polling survey system to determine who out of Hou and Ko would lead the alliance, with the other being the vice-presidential candidate.

The coalition was supposed to announce the joint candidate on Nov. 18 but KMT and TPP were unable to reach a consensus due to disagreements rooted in discrepancies over the margin of error of polling surveys on which both parties agreed to base their final decision, since, based on its interpretation of the system, the KMT said that their candidate lead while the TPP considered it a tie.

Both parties decided to extend the negotiations until Nov. 24 but after talks broke down on Thursday, Hou and Ko announced that they would go to the election commision separately to register their respective presidential candidacies.

Both parties had also pledged to establish a coalition government if they won the elections, in which the fourth contender, placed at the bottom by polls, is the billionaire founder of electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, Terry Gou.

The mandate of the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, who will not be able to run for a third term, has been marked by the intensification of tensions with China, especially since last summer due to the visit of then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which sparked strong protests by the Chinese government.

Taiwan, where the Chinese nationalist army retreated after defeat by communist troops in the civil war, has been governed autonomously since 1949, although China claims sovereignty over the island.

China considers it a rebel province, and it has not ruled out “reunification” by force. EFE

