Violent riots by ‘far-right’ in Dublin after woman and children injured in knife attack

Dublin, Nov 23 (EFE).- Buses, trams and police cars were set on fire and shops looted during violent riots in Dublin that the Garda Síochána, the Irish police force, said were sparked by “misinformation” about a knife attack on four people, three of them children, earlier on Thursday afternoon.

According to Garda commissioner, Drew Harris, a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” was behind the riots.

The stabbing happened after 13:30 GMT outside a school and left a five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s who was a member of staff at the school and a man in his 50s, the alleged attacker, seriously injured. A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were treated for less serious injuries for which the boy has already been released from the hospital.

Some media are reporting that the suspect was not born in Ireland, although he has lived in the country for more than 20 years and holds an Irish passport.

An afternoon demonstration by anti-immigrant groups near the scene of the incident north of the capital soon degenerated into attacks on the Garda with bottles, fireworks and other devices and spread to other parts of Dublin, where crowds of youths began burning police cars, buses and trams.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee called the scenes “intolerable” and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc.”

The mob also looted shops in the city center and even entered a large shopping mall, as dozens of videos posted on social networks show.

Irish police officers in riot gear look at a vehicle on fire after violence broke out following a knife attack earlier in the day, in Dublin, Ireland, 23 November 2023. EFE/EPA/MOSTAFA DARWISH

The protests have led to the closure of several streets where police appeared to have regained control by 10 p.m. Public bus, train and tram services have suspended some routes.

Speaking to the media, Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said investigators are now trying to establish the motives of a man who was arrested at the scene of the attack.

According to Geraghty, the alleged assailant, whose identity has not been released, is also hospitalized with stab wounds and is being questioned to determine the motive for the attack, and although police were keeping an open mind about the cause they were “satisfied there is no terrorist link.”

The area of the attack has been cordoned off to facilitate forensic investigations.The Garda has said it has a clear line of investigation and is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins expressed concern for the victims of the “horrific attack,” while praising police action during the riot.

“This appalling incident is a matter for the Garda and that it would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy,” added Higgins, who holds a primarily ceremonial position.EFE

ja/ics