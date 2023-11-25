Hamas praises ‘clear, bold stance’ of Spain, Belgium on Gaza war

Jerusalem, Nov 25 (EFE).- Palestinian militant group Hamas thanked Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Alexander De Croo of Belgium on Saturday for their “clear and bold stance” on the ongoing Gaza war.

Sanchez and Croo condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of children, in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip.

“We appreciate the clear and bold stance of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo… and of Spain’s Pedro Sanchez,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Hamas statement recalled that Croo denounced the destruction of Gaza and the killing of civilians in the besieged Palestinian strip.

“Sanchez condemned the indiscriminate killings by the occupying state in the strip and pointed out the possibility that his country may unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state if the European Union does not take this step,” the Hamas statement said.

The two European leaders held a press conference on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Friday, just before the release of the first Israeli hostages.

They urged Hamas to release all captives and Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law.

“The time has come for the international community and the European Union to recognize the state of Palestine,” said Sanchez. “But if this is not the case, of course, Spain will take its own decisions.”

Hamas called on the world to “stand on the side of justice and the Palestinian cause,” and support “the bold stances against the occupation.”

The group demanded the end of “aggression and genocidal war against the Palestinian people.”

On Thursday, Sánchez and De Croo visited Israel, received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

After the press conference in Rafah, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium to explain the comments by their prime ministers.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen condemned the “false claims by the Spanish and Belgian leaders that “support terrorism.”

Spain and Belgium have also summoned Israeli ambassadors to separate meetings.

“The accusations are totally false and unacceptable, and we reject them categorically,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. EFE

