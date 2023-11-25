North Korea says spy satellite took photos of ‘major target areas’ in the South

Seoul, Nov 25 (EFE).- North Korea said Saturday that the spy satellite it launched this week has taken photos of potential targets in the neighboring South, especially in areas where several major US military bases are located.

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 November 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with cadres, scientists and technicians of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) while overseeing the launch of a new-type carrier rocket ‘Chollima-1’ carrying the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday visited the general control center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang, where he was shown “photos of major target areas in the enemy region, including Mokpho, Kunsan, Phyongthaek, Osan and Seoul, and of various regions in the country,” state news agency KCNA reported.

The images were “taken by the reconnaissance satellite while passing through the Korean Peninsula from 10:15 to 10:27 am on Friday,” it added.

Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas US military base, is located in the city of Pyeongtaek, in the north of South Korea whereas Gunsan and Osan are also home to bases.

NATA informed Kim “on the plan for photographing the enemy region and the additional fine-tuning process of the reconnaissance satellite,” KCNA said, without providing further details.

Kim, who also visited the control center hours after the satellite launch late Tuesday, visited the facilities again “to review the operational preparation of the reconnaissance satellite.”

Although the satellite will begin its official mission on Dec. 1, according to the regime, North Korea has said that it has already captured images of US military bases on the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

Pyongyang has yet to release any images taken by the satellite, which would serve to confirm that it is working correctly. EFE

