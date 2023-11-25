Thailand says 10 Thai nationals released by Hamas

Bangkok, Nov 25 (EFE).- Thailand’s foreign ministry said Saturday that 10 Thai hostages had been released by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and not 12 as the Egyptian authorities had initially indicated.

A handout photo made available by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows a Thai female migrant worker (R) who was released by the militant group Hamas receives a medical health check at Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, 24 November 2023. EFE-EPA/THAI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The ministry said that the hostages were accompanied by Thai embassy officials at Israel’s Shamir Medical Center, where they will remain for at least 48 hours while preparations are made for their return to Thailand.

A handout photo made available by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows a Thai migrant worker (L) who was released by the militant group Hamas, posing for a photograph with Israeli medics during a medical health check at Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, 24 November 2023. EFE-EPA/THAI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The 10 released Thais are not part of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, but the result of parallel negotiations between Thailand and the Islamist group.

The ministry also indicated that among the 10 released Thai nationals were four who “had never been previously confirmed by the Israeli authorities,” which is why they were not included in the initial list of 26 Thai hostages.

“There are now an estimated 20 Thai nationals who remain abducted,” the ministry said.

The Thai government also expressed gratitude to the authorities of Israel, Qatar, Iran, Malaysia and the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as others “involved in the immense efforts that led to this recent release.”

“We sincerely hope that the remaining hostages will be treated humanely and released safely as soon as possible,” it added.

More than 240 people were kidnapped by the armed wing of Hamas during its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which left some 1,200 dead, including 39 Thais.

In early November, Thailand revealed that the Islamist group was keeping the Thai hostages in two or three separate groups in different locations in Gaza.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Thailand has sought different avenues to secure the release of its nationals, including a trip led by Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara to Egypt and Qatar and meetings in Iran between Thai and Hamas officials.

Some 30,000 Thais were in Israel, including 5,000 employees near Gaza, at the time of the Hamas assault, out of which more than 10,000 have already returned, while the others have chosen to stay back.

The first truce between Israel and Hamas came into force at 7 am on Friday as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners after more than a month-and-a-half of war.

The ceasefire, which will last four days and could be extended to 10 if Hamas hands over more hostages, will also serve to provide humanitarian aid to the enclave. EFE

bkk-esj/pd