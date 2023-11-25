UN peacekeeping patrol hit by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon

Beirut/Jerusalem, Nov 25 (EFE).- Israeli Army gunfire hit a United Nations peacekeeping mission patrol in the south of the country on Saturday, the UN agency said, although there were no casualties.

“Today at around 12 p.m., a (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) UNIFIL patrol was hit by IDF gunfire in the vicinity of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon,” the agency wrote on the social media app X, formerly Twitter.

“No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line.”

The incident occurred in al-Adaysseh, near Marjaayoun, in southern Lebanon, when the UNIFIL patrol was conducting a routine mission.

“The attack on peacekeepers, dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in south Lebanon, is deeply troubling, the UN peacekeeping force said.

“We condemn this act and underscore the parties’ responsibility to safeguard peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those striving to establish stability.”

The force reminded the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women working to restore stability at risk.

The incident comes amid tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel and after the Israeli military detected an infiltration attempt by a Lebanese group on Wednesday night, prompting the army to launch an operation to thwart it.

Israel’s military operation caused a large-scale fire to break out on the Lebanese side near the border, where the Lebanese army also deployed units.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Defense Minister Albert Serhan called the incident a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and Lebanese sovereignty, calling for restraint to prevent any escalation.

UNIFIL, deployed along the border between Lebanon and Israel since 1978, aims to prevent the return of hostilities between the two countries.

The situation along the border has been tense in recent months, with multiple incidents, including the exchange of fire and cross-border drone flights.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander LTG Lazaro Friday urged those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to halt the “cycle of violence, strongly reminding everyone that any further escalation could have devastating consequences.”

bei-ijm-sga-ssk