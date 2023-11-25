UN reports 1 death, several injuries on first day of Gaza truce

Geneva, Nov 25 (EFE). – At least one person was killed, and dozens were injured in clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians on the first day of the truce in Gaza when thousands of Gazans in the south of the strip tried to return to the Israel-occupied north, according to the United Nations.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said several such clashes occurred on Friday morning and afternoon when Israeli forces opened fire and hurled tear gas canisters at people trying to reach the north, bypassing security barricades set up by Israel.

The report indicated that during the first day of the ceasefire, Israel continued to pressure residents of northern Gaza to go south through the Salah al-Din Road, crossed by tens of thousands of people since the Israeli occupation of the north.

The corridor was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and about 400 crossed through it, according to the UN.

The report said the first day of the truce passed without major violent incidents, after the release of 24 Hamas hostages in Gaza and 39 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons as part of the agreements between Israel and the Palestinian side.

The UN report recalled that for the first time since Oct. 7, a group of Palestinians who had been stranded in Egypt when hostilities began were able to return to Gaza.

On Friday, the largest shipment of humanitarian aid reached Gaza since the start of the conflict.

Some 137 trucks with supplies, 129,000 liters of fuel, and four vehicles carrying cooking gas reached the strip.

A convoy with this humanitarian aid also managed to reach the northern Gaza with flour for internally displaced persons, sheltered by the UN, marking the first time in more than a month that aid agencies have accessed the northern half after weeks of Israeli siege.

During the day, the Palestinian Red Crescent and a UN team evacuated about 20 patients and as many attendants from Al Ahli Hospital in the capital of Gaza (northern strip) to be taken to a medical center in Khan Yunis in the south. EFE

