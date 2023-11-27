Afghan suicide bomber kills 2, injures 10 others in Pakistan: army

Islamabad, Nov 27 (EFE).- An Afghan suicide bomber riding a bike detonated himself on a security forces’ convoy in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, killing two civilians and injuring 10 others including three soldiers, the Pakistani military said on Monday.

People who were injured in a blast receive medical treatment at a hospital in Bannu, Pakistan, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/NOMAN KHAN

The incident happened on Sunday in Bannu District’s Bakka Khel area, the media wing of the armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

“A motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District,” ISPR said.

ISPR added that a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strength our resolve,” ISPR said.

In a separate incident, the army’s media wing said that eight militants were killed when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Sunday in Sararogha area of the tribal South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which eight terrorists were sent to hell,” ISPR sid in a statement issued late Sunday.

The mouthpiece of the military said that the killed militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as civilians.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants.

However, the army did not reveal the identity of the militants.

A sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other militants found in the area, it added.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorism-related incidents in the country after the Afghan Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021.

The Pakistani government has accused the interim Taliban government of not taking any action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group which it claims has taken refuge in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, once seen as an ally of the Afghan Taliban, has ordered 1.7 million illegally residing Afghan refugees to leave the country, apparently in response to the Afghan Taliban’s lack of cooperation.

In early October, the government claimed that out of 24 suicide bombings in the country this year, 14 were carried out by Afghan nationals. EFE

