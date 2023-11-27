‘Israel, Hamas close to agreeing on 2-day truce extension’

Cairo, Nov 27 (EFE).- An Egyptian government official said on Monday that Israel and Hamas were “close” to extending the ceasefire for two more days, amid global calls to prolong the truce that has brought a temporary respite to the conflict-ravaged Gaza and seen the ongoing Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), said the two-day extension would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian prisoners.

“The Egyptian-Qatari efforts to extend the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are, so far, close to reaching an extension for two more days,” the Egyptian official said.

Rashwan pointed out that, in addition to the hostage-prisoner exchange, during the two days of the extended ceasefire, the truce will be maintained “throughout the Gaza Strip,” where the flight of Israeli fighter planes or drones will also not be allowed.

Likewise, the entry of humanitarian, medical, and fuel aid will continue throughout the Palestinian enclave, according to the statement.

Monday marked the fourth day of the ceasefire in Gaza, with uncertainty prevailing about its potential extension—a possibility outlined in the agreement reached last week between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement, which came into effect on Friday, involved the release of 50 Israeli captives in exchange for 150 Palestinians.

It left the door ajar for an extension of up to 10 days if Hamas continued releasing at least ten hostages each day.

Both the Islamist group and the Israeli government publicly expressed their willingness to extend the agreement on Sunday. However, as expiration drew closer, an official extension did not materialize.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Monday that 184 hostages remained in Gaza, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual nationality.

Global calls for extending the truce and turning it into a permanent ceasefire have grown louder.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a complete humanitarian ceasefire over a temporary truce was needed because the “humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is getting worse by the day.”

“The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. “The United Nations will continue to support these efforts in every possible way.” EFE

