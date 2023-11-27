Pyongyang restores border guard posts after scrapping military pact with Seoul

Seoul, Nov 27 (EFE).- North Korea has sent soldiers and equipment to the border with the South to apparently restore guard posts there following the suspension of the military agreement signed in 2018 by the two countries, the South Korean defense ministry said Monday.

People watch a TV monitor displaying daily news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 November 2023. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Photos taken by the South Korean military since Friday show North Korean soldiers at the border, transporting weapons and carrying out what appears to be work to rebuild posts that had been destroyed under the 2018 agreement.

People watch as North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un appears on a TV monitor displaying daily news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 November 2023. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean defense spokesperson said it was difficult to fully confirm the nature of these operations but added that the efforts seem to point in that direction.

The agreement, signed in Pyongyang in September 2018 within the framework of the summit held by then South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called for, among other things, the removal of a dozen of these border posts along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries, which are technically still at war.

On Wednesday, Seoul announced that it was suspending the clause of the pact that limits the surveillance activities of its military along the militarized border with North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s launch of a spy satellite the previous day, in order to once again carry out aerial reconnaissance patrols along the border to strengthen surveillance of its neighbor.

On Thursday, the North Korean regime responded by saying that it was withdrawing from the pact and would immediately deploy troops at the border.

The suspension of the 2018 military agreement, which reflected a brief thawing between the two Koreas five years ago and was an important step to reduce military tension in border areas, has further escalated tensions in the peninsula.

After the failure of denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington in 2019, North Korea approved a weapons modernization plan in 2021 and since then, it has carried out many missile tests, in addition to rejecting the resumption of dialogue and seeking closer ties with Beijing and Moscow.

Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have strengthened military cooperation with Tokyo as well as their deterrence mechanism by the repeated deployment of US strategic assets, such as aircraft carriers and bombers, to the Korean peninsula. EFE

asb/pd