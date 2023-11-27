Thailand confirms Hamas’ release of three more nationals

Bangkok, Nov 27 (EFE).- Three more Thai hostages held by the Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip were released overnight as part of the truce agreement reached with Israel, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Monday.

Thais were the single biggest group of foreigners taken hostage when Hamas’ armed wing kidnapped around 240 people during its assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The three men were freed along with some Israeli hostages on the third consecutive day of the truce, bringing the total number of captives from the Southeast Asian country released to 17.

They were transferred to a medical center where they received care and were put in contact with their families, the ministry said.

“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity, while preparing to bring back the now 17 Thais who have already been released, back to Thailand after their preliminary checks as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Since the Oct. 7 assault, Thailand has sought different ways to secure their release, including high-level negotiations and diplomatic trips to Egypt, Qatar and Iran, for which the Southeast Asian country on Monday thanked “all parties involved in the efforts towards this latest release.”

Some 30,000 Thais were in Israel, including 5,000 employees near Gaza, at the time of Hamas’ assault, of whom more than 10,000 have already returned to Thailand, although the majority have chosen to stay in Israel.

The agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, provides for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in total, and could be extended if Hamas agrees to hand over at least 10 captives per day.

Since the exchanges began on Friday, Israel has freed 117 Palestinian women and teenagers, while Hamas has freed 58 people, of whom 40 are Israelis, 17 Thais and one Filipino.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 after the Islamist group’s attack killed some 1,200 people.

Israel’s fierce retaliation on the Palestinian enclave has since killed more than 14,800 people, according to authorities, most of them women and children, and it is estimated that more than 7,000 people are missing under the rubble. EFE

