A power struggle in Peru triggered by a corruption probe in the Attorney General’s Office

Paula Bayarte

Lima, Nov. 27 (EFE) – Peru’s Attorney General’s Office suffered an internal earthquake on Monday that had repercussions on the government of Dina Boluarte and Congress, after an investigation was launched into an alleged criminal network of influence peddling headed by Attorney General Patricia Benavides.

In response, Benavides fired the prosecutor in charge of the investigation and also denounced Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otárola before Congress for five deaths during the anti-government protests that shook the country from December 2022 to March 2023 when Boluarte took power after former President Pedro Castillo was detained and accused of rebellion.

These are the keys to the complex case that has unleashed a power struggle in Peru:

Influence-peddling network at the Attorney General’s Office

Monday morning began with the arrest of Benavides’ advisor, Jaime Villanueva, and the search of his home and office. Two other advisers close to Benavides are also linked to the investigation.

The Special Prosecution Team against Corruption of Power, which is in charge of the case, is investigating the existence of an alleged criminal network headed by Benavides that seeks to “illegally influencie the decisions of legislators.”

This happened on at least three occasions: to promote the dismissal of the heads of the National Judicial Council, to promote the appointment of the current Human Rights Ombudsman Josúe Gutiérrez, and to remove former Attorney General Zoraida Ávalos from office.

The alleged criminal network, according to the investigations, allegedly influenced the decisions of congressmen to benefit the Attorney General, in exchange for her shielding several members of Congress.

A series of chats leaked to the press show Villanueva stating that he is the only one authorized to speak on behalf of Benavides and contacting congressmen to influence the vote to disqualify Ávalos and to elect the current ombudsman.

The leaked chats

In addition, there are conversations between Villanueva and several congressmen about the vote to dismiss the members of the National Judicial Council, an institution that opened investigations against Benavides.

According to the investigation, 37 congressmen are allegedly linked to the case, although none of them has yet made a statement on the matter.

Benavides reacts by filing charges against Boluarte

As more details of the so-called “Operation Valkyrie V” became known, two top prosecutors asked for Benavides’ resignation and some members of Congress have called for early elections.

The National Judicial Council, the body that can remove Benavides from office, has not yet issued a statement.Instead, Benavides issued a statement, accompanied by two of the six Supreme Court justices, announcing that the investigation was a “premeditated attack” and a “clumsy attempt” by “the powerful who do not want to be investigated.”

She immediately announced that she had denounced President Boluarte, Prime Minister Otálora and three other former ministers of the interior who were in office during the protests for allegedly committing the crime of aggravated homicide during the protests.

An uncertain scenario

The complaint against Boluarte can only be presented to Congress, since it concerns a matter that occurred during her presidency, so it will be up to Congress to decide whether to accept it for processing and, in turn, whether decisions will be made regarding the parliamentarians involved.

Article 117 of the Peruvian Constitution states that a sitting president can only be impeached for treason, illegally dissolving Congress, or obstructing the work of electoral bodies, among other constitutional charges.

However, Benavides denounced former President Pedro Castillo in 2022. As the Public Prosecutor’s Office explained at the time, this type of constitutional complaint is a mechanism to determine whether persons with immunity have committed crimes in the exercise of their functions.

For the time being, Congress has suspended the plenary session scheduled for Monday and will have to debate in the next few days whether to proceed with the complaint, a decision that could lead to a new train wreck between powers.

Benavides’ future is also up in the air if she does not give in to the pressure and resign. She could be dismissed by the Superior Board of Prosecutors or the National Judicial Council. EFE

pbc/ics