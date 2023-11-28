Australia to ban import of single-use vapes from January

Sydney, Australia, Nov 28 (EFE).- Australia announced Tuesday that it will prohibit the import of single-use vapes from January, the first of a series of measures that it plans to implement to tighten anti-vaping laws.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said that the first stage of the country’s new vaping reforms will come into force on Jan. 1 and that new measures would be implemented throughout 2024.

“These reforms will protect Australians, particularly young people, from the harms of vaping and nicotine dependence. All (regional) Australian Health Ministers have agreed to implement a nationally consistent and concerted response to vaping,” Butler said.

The Jan. 1 ban is “subject to legislative and administrative arrangements being approved, including by the Governor-General in (the) Federal Executive Council,” acccording to the statement.

The measure is part of the Australian government’s agenda to reduce the consumption of e-cigarettes and completely eliminate their recreational use, which is why new laws will also be introduced to prevent single-use vapes from being manufactured, advertised and supplied in the country.

Despite a ban on the purchase or import of e-cigarettes or nicotine vapes without a prescription since 2021, addiction rates continue to skyrocket with vaping “creating a whole new generation of nicotine dependency in our community,” Butler said.

For this reason, a new process will also come into force for doctors and nurses to prescribe the use of therapeutic vapes, “where clinically appropriate,” the statement said.

From Mar. 1, 2024 the personal importation of vapes as well as import of non-therapeutic vapes will also be prohibited.

Vaping reform during 2024 will also include measures such as limiting flavors, reducing permissible nicotine concentrations and requiring pharmaceutical packaging although companies will be allowed a transition period to comply with the new requirements.

According to the latest data, one in seven 14-to-17 year olds and one in five 18-to-24 year olds currently vape, which is a “major public health issue,” the minister said.

“There is strong and consistent evidence that young Australians who vape are around 3 times more likely to take up tobacco smoking compared to young Australians who have never vaped,” the statement pointed out.

“The great majority of vapes contain nicotine and children are becoming addicted. Vaping is a gateway to smoking and smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death and disease in Australia. Smoking continues to kill approximately 20,000 Australians every year,” Butler added.

Approximately AU$29.5 million ($19.5 million) will be allocated in the 2023-24 budget for the reform to combat and minimize the impacts of e-cigarettes and similar devices.

The government will also provide AU$25 million to the Australian Border Force and another AU$56.9 million to the Therapeutic Goods Administration over two years. EFE

nbo/pd