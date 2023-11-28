An Israeli army helicopter transporting recently freed Israeli hostages lands at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, early 28 November 2023. Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 11 hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza were released on 27 November. The hostages are being airlifted to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, where they will be treated and reunited with their families, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, the USA, and Egypt, that came into effect on 24 November and includes a deal for the release of people held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

An Israeli army helicopter transporting recently freed Israeli hostages lands at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, early 28 November 2023. Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 11 hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza were released on 27 November. The hostages are being airlifted to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, where they will be treated and reunited with their families, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, the USA, and Egypt, that came into effect on 24 November and includes a deal for the release of people held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Hostage and cease-fire deal: Hamas releases 11 more Israeli hostages

by

Jerusalen, Nov 27 (EFE).- In the context of the fourth day of a hostage-prisoner exchange agreement on the sidelines of a temporary ceasefire, the Islamist group Hamas released 11 Israeli hostages and transferred them to Israeli territory, as reported by the Israeli army.

After an initial medical examination, the army will accompany them to “reunite with their families.”

According to the hostage’s families, the 11 freed hostages are residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community bordering the Gaza Strip. They also reported that nine children and two women have been released.

Six of the Israeli hostages are also Argentinian nationals, three of them French and two German, stated the Foreign Ministry.

Based on the agreement with Hamas, Israel is now expected to proceed with the release of a group of 33 Palestinian prisoners (three women and 30 minors).

These releases will complete the first phase of the agreement, which lasted four days and saw the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamist group has also released at least 19 other people who were not included in the deal, among them 17 Thais, a Filipino and a hostage with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.

Hamas, Qatar and the United States announced that the pact would be extended for two days, during which the Islamist group would release at least ten hostages a day, shortly before it was due to expire on Friday morning.

On Oct. 7, Israel initiated a conflict with Hamas in response to the Islamist group launching over 4.000 rockets, infiltrating around 3.000 militiamen, causing 1.200 casualties, and kidnapping over 240 people in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

Israeli air, sea and ground forces have since counter-attacked in the Palestinian enclave, where Palestinian officials say more than 15.000 people have been killed, most of them children and women, and more than 7.000 are estimated missing under the rubble.EFE

pd/dgp/ics

If you want to publish this content, visit EFE Servicios