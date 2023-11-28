Israel, Hamas accuse each other of truce violation after Gaza firing

Jerusalem, Nov 28 (EFE).- Tensions escalated between the Israeli Army and Hamas Islamist group on Tuesday as both sides traded allegations of violating the Gaza Strip truce after a firing incident in northern Gaza that left several Israeli soldiers injured.

“Over the last hour, three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations in the northern Gaza Strip, violating the framework of the operational pause,” an Israeli army spokesperson said.

“In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire.”

Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qasam Brigades, condemned Israel’s actions as “a clear truce violation,” triggering “field friction.”

The militant group, which de facto rules the Gaza Strip, affirmed that they were “committed to the truce as long as the enemy maintains its commitment,” calling on mediators to press Israel to adhere to the terms of the agreement.

“We call on the mediators to pressure the occupation (Israel) to adhere to all the terms of the ceasefire, both on the ground and in the air,” said al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida.

However, he acknowledged that the group’s fighters “responded today to the violation” by Israeli troops.

The incident came on the fifth day of a temporary ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and maintained after an extension on Monday.

The ceasefire aimed to facilitate a hostage-prisoner exchange and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

It began on Friday morning and was supposed to last initially for four days before the two warring sides agreed to extend it on Monday.

Qatar said the three elements of the agreement would be maintained during the two-day extension.

On Tuesday, the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails was expected to continue.

Over the past four days, 69 Israeli and foreign hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners were released.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 after a multi-pronged attack by the Islamist group in Israeli territories near the Gaza Strip.

The attacks, including the firing of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of about 3,000 militants, left 1,200 people dead in Israel as militants abducted more than 240 and held them hostage in Gaza.

Since then, Israel’s air, naval, and ground forces have relentlessly bombed the Palestinian enclave, killing more than 15,000 people, most of them children and women, according to Palestinian authorities. Over 36,000 have been injured.

Besides, more than 7,000 people are missing under the rubble of the building razed by the Israeli airstrikes. EFE

